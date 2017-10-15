Nebraska picks Washington State AD to head athletics program

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska named Washington State athletic director Bill Moos to head its sports program on Sunday.

University officials announced the pick less than four weeks after firing Shawn Eichorst. Eichorst was let go Sept. 21, the week after the Cornhuskers football team lost to Northern Illinois at home. Moos was announced as his replacement less than 24 hours after Nebraska was routed 56-14 by Ohio State in Lincoln.

University chancellor Ronnie Green said Moos was picked from a field that included several sitting athletic directors from Power Five conference schools.

"To lead one of the most storied and successful athletic programs in the nation is a true honour ," Moos said in a statement. "Nebraska is a very special place, known far and wide for its phenomenal fans, for doing things the right way, for supporting its students, honouring its athletic legacy and maintaining excellence in athletics success across the board. I am proud to help build upon these Husker traditions."

Moos has been athletic director at Washington State since 2010. The 66-year-old agreed to a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $1 million, plus incentives. His job at Nebraska will start on Oct. 23.

"Nebraska has secured a proven winner in Bill Moos to lead Husker Athletics into a new era of excellence," Green said in a statement. "It was clear that Bill stood out in a very competitive, tremendously gifted pool of candidates, not only because of his proven ability to lead programs to greatness, but because of his reputation for integrity in building and leading those programs."

Moos' first task will be to decide whether to retain football coach Mike Riley, who was a surprise hire from Oregon State three years ago. Riley is 18-15 with the Cornhuskers but has lost eight of his last 13 games.

The 42-point loss to Ohio State was the Huskers' most lopsided at home since 1949 and came after a 21-point defeat to Wisconsin.

"In discussing this opportunity with Bill, it was obvious he is ready to bring his tested brand of leadership to the Big Red," Green said. "Throughout his distinguished career, he has exhibited a combination of passion, wisdom and an ability to bring people together in pursuit of a common goal. Those traits fit Nebraska like a glove."

Before taking over at Washington State, Moos was athletic director at Oregon from 1995-2007. With Moos at the helm, the Ducks won 13 Pac-10 championships in six different sports. He previously was athletic director at Montana.