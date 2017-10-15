Philippines: Last leaders of IS-tied siege killed in Marawi

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine security officials said the two final surviving leaders of a deadly siege in the south, including a top Asian terror suspect, were killed Monday in one of the final battles by thousands of troops to retake the last area held by pro-Islamic State group militants in southern Marawi city.

Four military and police officials told The Associated Press that Isnilon Hapilon, who is listed among the FBI's most-wanted terror suspects, and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were found Monday in Marawi.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to make a public announcement yet of the latest developments in Marawi, a mosque-studded centre of Islamic faith in the south of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.

Military leaders had said last month that three leaders of the militants who besieged the southern city in May were killed in the months of fighting but the two still alive were leading a final stand.

At least 17 hostages, including an infant and women, were rescued by troops in the scene of the battle, which the officials said may finally end this week.

The siege has sparked fears that the Islamic State group may gain a foothold in Southeast Asia by influencing and providing funds to local militants as it suffers battle defeats in Syria and Iraq. The United States and Australia have deployed surveillance aircraft to help Filipino troops battling the Marawi attackers.

