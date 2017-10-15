Police: Lockdown lifted at Virginia State University
A
A
Share via Email
PETERSBURG, Va. — A lockdown has been lifted on Virginia State University campus following a shooting that left one person injured, authorities said Sunday.
Virginia State University Police said via Twitter that "Police have cleared the scene. Officers will remain vigilant. Campus lock down has been lifted."
The incident happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement released by the Chesterfield Police Department. Police said responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield Police said "police believe this is an isolated incident" and were still seeking the shooter.
The university's
An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary Election: What we know about the Alberta government flight manifests
-
NPA candidate Hector Bremner wins Vancouver city council seat
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside