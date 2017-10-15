Tall ship loses power, hits boats in Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I. — The U.S. Coast Guard says a tall ship in Rhode Island lost power and hit multiple boats before going aground.

Coast Guard officials say the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry was leaving a seafood festival Sunday evening when it lost power and began to drift in Newport Harbor.

The SSV Oliver Hazard Perry is a civilian training and educational vessel based in Newport.

Officials say there were 12 crew members aboard at the time. There were no reported injuries or pollution.

An investigation is ongoing.