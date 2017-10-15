The Latest: Center-left incumbent leading German state vote
BERLIN — The Latest on the nationally significant election in Germany's Lower Saxony state (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
The
Projections by public broadcaster ARD based on initial results put the Social Democrats of Lower Saxony's incumbent governor Stephan Weil ahead with 37.5
The Green Party was projected to receive 8.5
The ARD forecasts show the free market FDP party with 7
___
11:50 a.m.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is aiming to unseat the incumbent
Sunday's vote in the northern state was called after the ruling coalition between Social Democrats and Greens lost its one-seat majority in July.
Merkel's Christian Democrats were slightly behind in recent polls, a fact attributed partly to local party leader Bernd Althusmann's low profile compared to that of governor Stephan Weil.
About 6.1 million voters are called upon to vote in Lower Saxony, which has a large agriculture industry but is also home to German automaker Volkswagen.
Merkel's
Most Popular
