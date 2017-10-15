The Latest: Jurors mull case in trial of burning death

BATESVILLE, Miss. — The Latest on the trial of a Mississippi man charged in a woman's burning death (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Jurors are considering whether to convict a Mississippi man in the burning death of a woman

Defence attorneys said in closing arguments Sunday that the wrong man is on trial. Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Firefighters testified Chambers told them someone named "Eric" or "Derek" set her on fire. Some first responders said Chambers looked like a "zombie," with burned skin and hair, when she walked from a wooded area in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. She died hours later.

A defence attorney, Jay Hale, told jurors: "The killer's name was Eric."

District Attorney John Champion said Chambers' throat was severely damaged and she could not pronounce the letter T. He said she could have been trying to say "Tellis."

____

1:48 p.m.

A Mississippi man charged in the burning death of a woman will not testify in his own capital murder trial.

Attorneys were making closing arguments Sunday in the trial of 29-year-old Quinton Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Prosecutors theorize that Tellis had sex with Chambers before setting her and her car on fire and leaving her to die along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014.

Tellis has told investigators he does not know who killed Chambers.