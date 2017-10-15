The Latest: Jurors mull case in trial of burning death
A
A
Share via Email
BATESVILLE, Miss. — The Latest on the trial of a Mississippi man charged in a woman's burning death (all times local):
4:10 p.m.
Jurors are considering whether to convict a Mississippi man in the burning death of a woman
Firefighters testified Chambers told them someone named "Eric" or "Derek" set her on fire. Some first responders said Chambers looked like a "zombie," with burned skin and hair, when she walked from a wooded area in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. She died hours later.
A
District Attorney John Champion said Chambers' throat was severely damaged and she could not pronounce the letter T. He said she could have been trying to say "Tellis."
____
1:48 p.m.
A Mississippi man charged in the burning death of a woman will not testify in his own capital murder trial.
Attorneys were making closing arguments Sunday in the trial of 29-year-old Quinton Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
Prosecutors theorize that Tellis had sex with Chambers before setting her and her car on fire and leaving her to die along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014.
Tellis has told investigators he does not know who killed Chambers.
A severely burned Chambers was found walking near her burning car. A doctor testified she had third-degree burns on most her body when she died at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, about 60 miles (95
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
After a lifetime in captivity, the children of Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman begin to heal
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
Calgary Election: What we know about the Alberta government flight manifests
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside