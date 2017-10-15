The Latest: Philippine military focused on hostage safety

MANILA, Philippines — The Latest on the militant siege in the southern Philippine city of Marawi (all times local):

11 a.m.

A Philippine military spokesman says troops are being careful in the intense fighting with militants in Marawi city because of concerns for the safety of the 50 to 100 hostages still being held by the Islamic State group-linked militants.

Spokesman Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Monday he had heard "the good news" that the two final surviving leaders of the siege were killed but he had no official confirmation yet. Four military and police officials have told The Associated Press that Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were found Monday.

Padilla said troops were trying their best to make Marawi safe from bombs and booby traps. He said the fighting is nearing its end, but "We will take all the time we need so we can save whatever lives are still in the battle zone."

___

9 a.m.

Philippine security officials say the two final surviving leaders of a deadly siege in the south, including a top Asian terror suspect, have been killed in fierce fighting.

Four military and police officials told The Associated Press that Isnilon Hapilon, who is listed among the FBI's most-wanted terror suspects, and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were found Monday in a final area of battle in Marawi city.