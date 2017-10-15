Things to know about Venezuela's elections for governors
Venezuela's opposition is projected by polls to win a majority of governorships in Sunday's regional elections. Here are some things to know about voting that is being watched as an indicator of how much support President Nicolas Maduro maintains as economic problems grip the country.
___
WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT
Venezuelans are choosing governors in all 23 states in election that were supposed to take place last December, but were postponed by the government-friendly National Electoral Council after polls projected heavy losses for the ruling socialist party.
___
WHAT'S AT STAKE
If the opposition wins a majority of the races, it would be the first time since 2000 in which candidates backed by the ruling party coalition do not dominate. Governors' offices have become bastions of support for Maduro and losing them would be a blow to the socialist movement founded by the late President Hugo Chavez.
___
LAST-MINUTE CHANGES
Days before the vote, electoral authorities announced that 203 polling stations, many in opposition strongholds, were being moved. The National Electoral Council said the relocations were due to security reasons, but opposition leaders contended it was another attempt to create confusion and prevent people from voting.
___
COUNTING THE VOTE
The July election of a
___
ECONOMIC CHALLENGES
Whoever takes office will have a full slate of problems to tackle. Analysts project inflation, already in triple digits, could surpass 1,000
___
WHAT COMES NEXT
Even if the opposition wins big, it could face obstacles both in taking office and in governing. The
