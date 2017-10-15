UK coast guard comes to aid of struggling dog in North Sea
A
A
Share via Email
CUMMINGSTON, Scotland — A waterlogged dog has the coast guard to thank for coming to its rescue in the North Sea.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter on a training mission spotted the struggling cockerpoo that was being swept out to sea Sunday morning near Cummingston on Scotland's northeast coast.
The crew promptly alerted a rescue boat and then filmed as the pooch was scooped from the cold water. Pet and family were soon reunited on shore.
The agency said it all took just a "few minutes" and then the Inverness-based helicopter returned to its training session.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
Calgary Election: What we know about the Alberta government flight manifests