US-backed fighters begin final attack in Syria's Raqqa

BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they have launched an operation to retake the last Islamic State-held pocket in Raqqa after some 275 militants and their family members surrendered.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said the operation that began Sunday will continue "until all the city is cleansed from terrorists who refused to surrender."

The attack comes a day after the U.S.-led coalition and local officials said Syrian IS fighters and civilians would be allowed to leave Raqqa, once the capital of the extremist group's self-styled caliphate. The coalition said foreign fighters would not be allowed to take part in the evacuation.