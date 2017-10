Wild elephants attack Rohingya camps, kill 4 in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Wild elephants have attacked a new camp where Rohingya refugees were sleeping, killing a woman and her three children in southern Bangladesh.

District forest official Mohammed Ali Kabir says a herd of elephants entered the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya town early Saturday and trampled tents where several refugees were sleeping.

Kabir said Sunday that four other people were injured in the attack and many others fled to safety.

Officials said the new camp was built in a forest area that was earlier frequented by elephant herds.

It was the third attack by wild elephants on the refugees in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, which borders Myanmar. At least seven people died in the two previous attacks.