1 of 3 charged in San Antonio child abuse case enters plea

SAN ANTONIO — One of three people accused of injuring children at a San Antonio house has pleaded guilty.

Porucha Phillips agreed to a 50-year prison sentence in return for her guilty pleas to charges of injury to a child and serious bodily injury to a child.

Deputies called to the scene in April 2016 found a 3-year-old girl tied to a door with a dog leash and a 2-year-old boy chained to the ground behind the home. They had hundreds of scars, but officials say they are recovering. Six more children were found inside.

Still awaiting trial are Phillips' husband, Deandre Dorch, and Cheryl Reed, the mother of the two restrained toddlers. They could face life in prison.