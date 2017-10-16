10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'MAJOR, MULTI-PRONGED' ATTACK NEAR KIRKUK

Iraqi Kurdish officials say that federal forces and state-backed militias have launched an assault aimed at retaking the disputed northern city.

2. DEATH TOLL EXCEEDS 300 IN SOMALIA TRUCK BOMBING

This is the deadliest single attack the Horn of Africa nation has ever experienced, which Mogadishu is blaming on the al-Shabab extremist group.

3. WHAT SPAIN IS SAYING ABOUT CATALAN LEADER

The deputy prime minister says Carles Puigdemont didn't give an adequate response in his letter about the Catalonia's independence and has until Thursday to comply with the country's laws.

4. COLLINS: TRUMP SHOULD BACK EFFORT TO RESUME HEALTH SUBSIDY

The moderate Republican senator from Maine says the president's move threatens millions of Americans who could now face rising premiums and lost health care coverage.

5. FINALLY, RAY OF HOPE IN CALIFORNIA

With winds dying down, fire officials say they have apparently "turned a corner" against the wildfires that have devastated the state's wine country and other sections.

6. WHOSE MEETING WILL BE CLOSELY WATCHED

There'll likely be a chill in the air when Trump meets with Senate Majority Leader McConnell at the White House, given their rocky relationship.

7. WHERE HARVEY IS CHANGING SOME MINDS

In flood-devastated Jefferson County, Texas, some Republicans who live there believe Trump should no longer deny the threat of climate change, AP finds.

8. BOWE BERGDAHL HAS DATE WITH MILITARY JUDGE

The Army sergeant is expected to plead guilty to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

9. WHO WOULD BENEFIT FROM TRUMP'S TAX PLAN

With a repeal of the federal estate tax paid by people who inherit multimillion-dollar estates, art collectors would.

10. TURNER'S HOMER GIBSON-ESQUE