$100M lawsuit filed over Michigan Marine recruit's death

DETROIT — The Michigan family of a Marine recruit has filed a $100 million lawsuit alleging his fatal plunge in a stairwell was the result of negligence by officers and others.

Raheel Siddiqui (Sa-DEE'-kee) died in 2016 in Parris Island, South Carolina. His death was declared a suicide. But the U.S. Marine Corps also said it had uncovered widespread hazing of recruits and young drill instructors dating back to 2015.

The 20-year-old Siddiqui was from Taylor, Michigan. His family filed a lawsuit Friday in Detroit against the federal government, alleging "negligence on multiple levels of command."

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the Marines Corps on Monday.