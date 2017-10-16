11 more migrant bodies recovered after collision off Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian authorities say 11 more bodies have been recovered from the Mediterranean after a Tunisian naval ship collided with a wooden boat packed with migrants off the country's coast.
The death toll after the Oct. 8 collision off the island of Kerkennah is now 19.
Tunisian authorities have said 38 people were rescued. Eight bodies were recovered earlier.
An unknown number of people from the boat are still missing. The U.N. migration agency says it is believed the boat was carrying around 75 Tunisian migrants but one rescued migrant said more than 90 people were aboard.
