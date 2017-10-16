11 more migrant bodies recovered after collision off Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian authorities say 11 more bodies have been recovered from the Mediterranean after a Tunisian naval ship collided with a wooden boat packed with migrants off the country's coast.

The death toll after the Oct. 8 collision off the island of Kerkennah is now 19.

The defence ministry said Monday in a statement that Navy divers spotted the wreck of the makeshift craft at the bottom of the sea the day before.

Tunisian authorities have said 38 people were rescued. Eight bodies were recovered earlier.