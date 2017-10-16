14 hurt, 1 critically, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Fire Department of New York says 14 people have been injured, one critically, in a Brooklyn apartment building fire.
The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a four-story building in the Borough Park
It started on the second floor and spread upward.
About 135 firefighters fought the blaze and got it under control in about 90 minutes.
The 13 other patients, including four firefighters, were all in stable condition.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Thousands in GTA without power after winds knocked down trees, power lines