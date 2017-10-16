4-year-old girl among 2 killed in Houston attack; 2 survive

HOUSTON — Authorities say a man opened fire opened fire outside of a Houston apartment complex, killing a man and a 4-year-old girl and wounding the girl's mother and another man.

Police say the gunman got away after the Sunday night shooting. They haven't disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

Investigators say the four were in a breezeway at the complex when the attacker opened fire.

The girl, Ashley Perdomo, was pronounced dead at a hospital and 31-year-old Miguel Marquez was dead at the scene.