Arrests of current, ex Honolulu officers tied to fed probe

HONOLULU — A Honolulu Police Department officer and retired major arrested by the FBI over the weekend are expected to appear in federal court on Monday.

The arrests Sunday of Officer Minh-Hung "Bobby" Nguyen and retired major Gordon Shiraishi are part of a federal corruption investigation that stemmed from the peculiar case of a mailbox former chief Louis Kealoha said was stolen from his home by his wife's uncle.

Gerard Puana went to trial for the theft in 2014. The case abruptly ended in a mistrial, and charges against Puana were dismissed.

Puana's federal public defender, Alexander Silvert, then took police corruption allegations to the FBI, prompting an investigation. Silvert says the mailbox case uncovered department-wide misconduct.