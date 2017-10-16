Authorities make final arrest in border agent's killing

PHOENIX — The U.S. Attorney's Office says authorities in Mexico have arrested the final of several defendants accused in the killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed a bungled federal gun operation.

Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga faces first-degree murder and other charges in the December 2010 killing of 40-year-old Brian Terry in Arizona.

Favela-Astorga was a member of a crew that planned on robbing marijuana smugglers when it encountered Terry and other agents who were on a stakeout in the southern Arizona desert.