Baltimore approves $135K settlement in 2015 police shooting
A
A
Share via Email
Baltimore officials have approved a $135,000 payment to settle a lawsuit filed by an unarmed man who was shot by police.
The payment to John Rau III settles the lawsuit he filed against Major Byron Conaway and the Baltimore Police Department. The Board of Estimates approved the settlement.
Rau was shot on Sept. 28, 2015.
City officials have said Conaway approached Rau after suspecting drug activity. Conaway said Rau did not respond to commands and refused to show his hands. They've said Conaway shot him in the thigh because Conaway feared Rau was armed. No weapons or drugs were found on Rau.
City attorneys told The Baltimore Sun they decided to settle the case after reviewing the facts and legal issues involved in the lawsuit.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses