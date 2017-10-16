Baltimore police officer fatally shoots robbery suspect

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer has fatally shot an armed robbery suspect at a convenience store.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven store in northeast Baltimore.

Police said an officer was checking in on the store when he came upon a robbery in progress.

WBAL New Radio reports that a police spokeswoman says the officer shot the suspect in the store's parking lot. She said the suspect had a sawed-off shotgun. He later died at a hospital.

Police said the officer is a 17-year veteran of the police department. The spokeswoman said the officer was wearing a body camera. That video will be reviewed.

The officer, store employees and witnesses were not injured.

