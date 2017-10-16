Black history museum moving to larger space in Omaha

The Omaha World-Herald reports the museum has been occupying 800 square feet in Crossroads Mall. Its new location has about 1,400 square feet. An open house is scheduled for later this week.

Museum executive director Eric Ewing says the extra space is still not sufficient to display all of the museum's collection, which he estimates is about 100,000 pieces. He plans to rotate exhibits in an effort to attract visitors to see fresh material.