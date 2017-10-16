Boy struck by car during dispute between neighbours

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — South Carolina state troopers say a young boy was hit by a car following a reported dispute between neighbours .

The patrol told local media outlets that 7-year-old Devin Dickey was struck outside a home in Campobello on Friday evening after a man got into an argument with a neighbour who authorities identified as the boy's babysitter. Authorities say the argument had to do with how fast the man was driving.

The man told police he then drove back out of the neighbourhood , not realizing he'd hit the child as he turned his car around.

Devin is at the Children's Hospital of Greenville Health System with a broken pelvis and swelling on his brain after the crash.