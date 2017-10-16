Boy struck by car during dispute between neighbours
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — South Carolina state troopers say a young boy was hit by a car following a reported dispute between
The patrol told local media outlets that 7-year-old Devin Dickey was struck outside a home in Campobello on Friday evening after a man got into an argument with a
The man told police he then drove back out of the
Devin is at the Children's Hospital of Greenville Health System with a broken pelvis and swelling on his brain after the crash.
So far, authorities have made no arrests in the case.
