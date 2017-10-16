Burglar who targeted Hindu temple, churches gets prison

NEW YORK — Authorities say a homeless man who told police he was "mad at God" is going to prison for burglarizing four New York City houses of worship.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown announced on Monday that 24-year-old Joseph Woznik has been sentenced to 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years after pleading guilty to burglary as a hate crime and other charges.

The break-ins occurred in March and April at a Hindu temple and three churches.