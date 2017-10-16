California man, emergency worker rescued from sinkhole
A
A
Share via Email
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities say a Southern California man has been rescued after falling into a sinkhole.
The San Bernardino Sun reports the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says
The sheriff's department says in a statement said that dirt, rocks and debris fell onto Love in sinkhole in the small town of Apple Valley.
At one point, an emergency medical technician fell into the hole and was pulled to safety by a sheriff's deputy.
Authorities say Love called for help when he fell into the hole.
Two
___
Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote