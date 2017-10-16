Car bomb kills investigative journalist in Malta
A
A
Share via Email
VALLETTA, Malta — Malta's prime minister says a car bomb has killed an investigative journalist on the island nation.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the bomb that killed reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia exploded Monday afternoon as she left her home in a town outside Malta's capital, Valetta.
Muscat says her death resulted from a "barbaric attack" that also assaulted freedom of expression.
Local media reports say the 53-year-old Galizia had recently denounced threats on her life.
Politico named her as a journalist "shaping, shaking and stirring" Europe with her reports.
The blast occurred as Galizia drove her car on a road outside her home in the town of Mosta.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses