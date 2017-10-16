Crosses honouring Las Vegas shooting victims moving to museum

LAS VEGAS — Officials have announced that the crosses memorializing those who died in the Las Vegas Strip shooting will be moved to the Clark County Museum.

KXNT-AM reports that the crosses are currently on display at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. They will be moved to the museum on Nov. 12.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said the crosses serve as a way for people to converge and reflect on the Oct. 1 shooting, which left 58 people dead, plus the shooter.

The museum is also collecting tributes left in public rights of way so that they can be preserved and catalogued.