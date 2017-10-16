Estonia's ruling Center Party wins municipal election
HELSINKI — Estonia's ruling Center Party has won Sunday's local election in a key litmus test for Prime Minister Juri Ratas, who has seen his party split into two rivaling factions since he took up the job less than a year ago.
Ratas on Monday declared victory for his centrist party that took 27.3
Center leads a three-party coalition government and is particularly popular with Estonia's sizable ethnic-Russian minority.
