Estonia's ruling Center Party wins municipal election

HELSINKI — Estonia's ruling Center Party has won Sunday's local election in a key litmus test for Prime Minister Juri Ratas, who has seen his party split into two rivaling factions since he took up the job less than a year ago.

Ratas on Monday declared victory for his centrist party that took 27.3 per cent of all votes cast in 79 local councils across the nation, beating independent candidates and coalitions that came second with 26.8 per cent of votes.

The centre -right Reform Party came third with 19.5 per cent of votes.

Centre narrowly maintained majority at the Tallinn city council, meaning it will keep the coveted mayor's post it has held in Estonia's capital continuously since 2005.