EU wants Myanmar attacks probed, reviews defenceco-operation
BRUSSELS — The European Union says the perpetrators of crimes against Myanmar's Rohingya minority must be brought to justice, and the bloc is reviewing
EU foreign ministers said in a statement Monday that "credible allegations of serious human rights violations and abuses, including brutal attacks on children, must be thoroughly investigated."
More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when security forces clamped down after new attacks on police posts by a Rohingya militant group. Many houses were burned in the crackdown, and Rohingya refugees have described rape, looting and abuse.
The EU ministers said they are suspending invitations to Europe of Myanmar top brass over the "disproportionate use of force" and will "review all practical
