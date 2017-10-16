EU wants Myanmar attacks probed, reviews defenceco-operation

BRUSSELS — The European Union says the perpetrators of crimes against Myanmar's Rohingya minority must be brought to justice, and the bloc is reviewing defence co-operation over the violence.

EU foreign ministers said in a statement Monday that "credible allegations of serious human rights violations and abuses, including brutal attacks on children, must be thoroughly investigated."

More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when security forces clamped down after new attacks on police posts by a Rohingya militant group. Many houses were burned in the crackdown, and Rohingya refugees have described rape, looting and abuse.