Ex-SKorea leader Park complains about extension of detention

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Lawyers for jailed former South Korean President Park Geun-hye have resigned in an apparent protest against a court decision to extend her detention.

The Seoul Central District Court said Park's seven lawyers resigned collectively Monday, three days after it approved an additional six-month arrest warrant for her.

Park was arrested in late March over a range of corruption and other charges.

Park reiterated her innocence during a court session Monday, saying she is the victim of "political revenge" orchestrated by her rivals.

She described her past six months of detention as a "wretched and miserable time."