Ex-SKorea leader Park complains about extension of detention
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Lawyers for jailed former South Korean President Park Geun-hye have resigned in an apparent protest against a court decision to extend her detention.
The Seoul Central District Court said Park's seven lawyers resigned collectively Monday, three days after it approved an additional six-month arrest warrant for her.
Park was arrested in late March over a range of corruption and other charges.
Park reiterated her innocence during a court session Monday, saying she is the victim of "political revenge" orchestrated by her rivals.
She described her past six months of detention as a "wretched and miserable time."
The comments were Park's first since her corruption trial began after her arrest.
