FAA looking after pilot drops turkeys on Arkansas festival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Federal Aviation Administration says it will check to see whether any laws or regulations were broken when a low-flying pilot dropped live turkeys onto an Arkansas festival over the weekend.

The annual Yellville Turkey Trot in northern Arkansas has included a turkey drop for more than five decades , though sponsors in recent years have distanced themselves from the practice.

Several birds were dropped Saturday and then chased by festival-goers below.

Local animal rights activist Rose Hilliard wants criminal charges filed against the pilot. She alleges the pilot "terrorized" the birds and violated state laws against animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

Festival organizers didn't immediately return calls seeking comment Monday.