Fatal clever attack resembles 1999 attack at same house
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fatal cleaver stabbing of a man's wife and the wounding of his mother-in-law at his Vermont house has drawn comparisons to another cleaver attack at the house nearly two decades ago.
The Burlington Free Press reports Aita Gurung is accused of killing his wife and wounding her mother in the Thursday attack and has pleaded not guilty.
Burlington police say the attack began in the home of the refugee family from Nepal and spilled out into the street, where 32-year-old Yogeswari Khadka was killed. Her mother, 54-year-old Thulsa Rimal, has been hospitalized.
In 1999, Minh Nguyen was accused of attacking Dung Tran and Duyen Doan with a meat clever at the same house in Burlington, the state's largest city. Nguyen testified he acted in self-
