FBI offers reward for attack on North Carolina GOP office
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for arson and graffiti at a North Carolina Republican Party office last year.
At the time, authorities said the Orange County GOP office was set on fire with a flammable device. Someone also spray-painted an anti-Republican slogan on the building which referred to "Nazi Republicans." No one was inside the building at the time of the fire on Oct. 16, 2016.
A news release from the FBI said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to solving the crime.
Investigators are also seeking information to determine whether there's a connection between the Hillsborough incident and vandalism that occurred in Carrboro in September 2015 which officials say targeted an outspoken activist.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Nova Scotia teens charged with completely destroying 'valuable construction' equipment
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery