Federal judge to hear arguments over Trump travel ban
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland is scheduled to hold a hearing on requests for preliminary injunctions in three lawsuits over the most recent Trump administration travel restrictions.
The suits argue that restricting travel for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries violates the U.S. Constitution.
The Trump administration in September announced the most recent restrictions, which affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. They're to go into effect Oct. 18.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote
-
Jeepers creepers: This Winnipeg hotel has made Google's top-10 haunted list
-
Do your furry housemates need furniture? Here's what IKEA has to offer