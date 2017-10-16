Financials, tech companies lead US stocks slightly higher
U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Monday, adding to the market's five straight weeks of gains. Financial and technology stocks were had some of the biggest gains. Energy companies also rose as crude oil prices climbed. Utilities and real estate stocks lagged.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 4 points, or 0.2
FINANCIALS BOOST: Banks and other financial companies led the market higher. Bank of America gained 44 cents, or 1.7
TECH GAINERS: Investors bid up shares in technology companies. Apple climbed $2.45, or 1.6
UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: Ruby Tuesday climbed 18.8
ON SECOND THOUGHT: Nordstrom slumped 4.6
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.30
ENERGY: Oil prices headed higher amid rising tensions in the Middle East as Iraqi federal forces moved into the disputed city of Kirkuk and seized oil fields, prompting a withdrawal by Kurdish forces. Benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 56 cents, or 1.1
Oil production companies were moving higher along with oil prices. Newfield Exploration rose $1.03, or 3.5
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.81 yen from 111.89 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.1799 from $1.1817.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stocks were mostly higher after finance leaders appealed over the weekend for a continuation of low-interest rate policies to keep economic recoveries on track. In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.2
