Financials, tech companies lead US stocks slightly higher

U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Monday, adding to the market's five straight weeks of gains. Financial and technology stocks were had some of the biggest gains. Energy companies also rose as crude oil prices climbed. Utilities and real estate stocks lagged.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,557 as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 51 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,923. The Nasdaq composite gained 21 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,627. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 6 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 1,509.

FINANCIALS BOOST: Banks and other financial companies led the market higher. Bank of America gained 44 cents, or 1.7 per cent , to $26.27.

TECH GAINERS: Investors bid up shares in technology companies. Apple climbed $2.45, or 1.6 per cent , to $159.44.

UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: Ruby Tuesday climbed 18.8 per cent after the struggling restaurant chain said has agreed to be acquired by NRD Capital in a deal valued by the companies at $335 million, or $2.40 a share, including debt and other items. The stock added 38 cents to $2.37.

ON SECOND THOUGHT: Nordstrom slumped 4.6 per cent after the department store chain said it is temporarily shelving its bid to go private. The stock shed $1.98 to $40.67.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.30 per cent from 2.27 per cent late Friday.

ENERGY: Oil prices headed higher amid rising tensions in the Middle East as Iraqi federal forces moved into the disputed city of Kirkuk and seized oil fields, prompting a withdrawal by Kurdish forces. Benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 56 cents, or 1.1 per cent , to $52.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 87 cents, or 1.5 per cent , to $58.04 a barrel in London.

Oil production companies were moving higher along with oil prices. Newfield Exploration rose $1.03, or 3.5 per cent , to $30.68.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.81 yen from 111.89 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.1799 from $1.1817.