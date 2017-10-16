Firm behind Trump-Russia dossier balks at House subpoena
WASHINGTON — A political research firm behind a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's connections to Russia is balking at subpoenas from the House intelligence committee. A lawyer for the firm questioned the legitimacy of the panel's probe into Russian meddling.
Joshua Levy, a lawyer for Fusion GPS, said in a letter to the panel Monday that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes is acting "in bad faith," and that the subpoenas signed by Nunes are designed to protect President Donald Trump. Nunes stepped back from the Russia investigation after criticism he was too close to Trump, but still signs all of the panel's subpoenas.
Levy is
