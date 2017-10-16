German neo-Nazi convicted of Holocaust denial - again

BERLIN — A well-known German neo-Nazi has been convicted again of Holocaust denial and sentenced to six months in prison.

Ursula Haverbeck was sentenced at a Berlin district court Monday for saying at a January 2016 event in the German capital that the Holocaust didn't take place and that there were no gas chambers at the infamous Auschwitz death camp.

The German news agency dpa reported that Haverbeck, 88, said the trial against her was incomprehensible.