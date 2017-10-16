German neo-Nazi convicted of Holocaust denial - again
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — A well-known German neo-Nazi has been convicted again of Holocaust denial and sentenced to six months in prison.
Ursula Haverbeck was sentenced at a Berlin district court Monday for saying at a January 2016 event in the German capital that the Holocaust didn't take place and that there were no gas chambers at the infamous Auschwitz death camp.
The German news agency dpa reported that Haverbeck, 88, said the trial against her was incomprehensible.
Haverbeck can appeal the verdict. She has previously been charged with Holocaust denial, a crime in Germany, for the content of several articles she wrote for a magazine called the Voice of the Reich.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses