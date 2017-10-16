Germany: Merkel sees long 1st round of talks on coalition

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel says she expects exploratory talks on a new German coalition, the first step toward forming a government for Europe's biggest economy, to take several weeks.

Germany's Sept. 24 election left Merkel with very limited options to form a government. At present, the only realistic choice is a coalition of her conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. The combination has never been tried at national level.

The parties plan to hold initial talks this week, after a standstill caused by a state election Sunday in Lower Saxony.