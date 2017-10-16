Governor blames media for immigration flap with sheriffs
A
A
Share via Email
AUGUSTA, Maine — Outspoken Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage says the media fanned the flames in a flap with sheriffs over his directive they should hold immigrants without warrants and is calling news organizations "the most horrible organizations on the earth."
The outburst came Monday after LePage summoned all 16 sheriffs to a closed-door meeting.
York County Sheriff William King and Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce say they won't comply with federal immigration requests to temporarily hold inmates scheduled for release. They say it's unconstitutional to do so.
Joyce said after the meeting the governor is considering a bill to indemnify jails for holding immigrants beyond release dates.
Meanwhile, Joyce is working with federal officials to provide explicit probable cause for immigration holds on released inmates.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Nova Scotia teens charged with completely destroying 'valuable construction' equipment
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery