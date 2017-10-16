Hospital: No transplant for boy until donor dad follows law

ATLANTA — An Atlanta hospital says it won't complete a 2-year-old boy's organ transplant until his father stops getting into trouble with the law.

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Dickerson is supposed to donate a kidney to his 2-year-old son, Anthony Jr., who was born without the organs.

Local media report that Emory University Hospital sent a letter to Carmellia Burgess delaying the surgery until Dickerson can show he complied with his parole officer for three months.

Dickerson has been in and out of jail, most recently charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer as well as possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of attempted felonies.

Burgess says the hospital is unfairly endangering her son.