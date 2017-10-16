How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks finished slightly higher Monday, extending a record-setting run for the stock market into a sixth straight week. Financial and technology stocks had some of the biggest gains. Energy companies also rose along with crude oil prices. Health care stocks declined the most.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 4.47 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,557.64.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 85.24 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 22,956.96.

The Nasdaq composite gained 18.20 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,624.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks inched up 0.02 points to 1,502.68.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 318.81 points, or 14.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,194.36 points, or 16.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,240.89 points, or 23.1 per cent .