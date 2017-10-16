Kenya police killed 67 opposition supporters, say groups

NAIROBI, Kenya — Two international human rights groups say Kenya's police attacked opposition supporters killing dozens and injuring scores following demonstrations by opposition supporters protesting President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said in a report Monday that as many as 67 people died across the country. Victims and witnesses told researchers in the capital that when protesters ran away, police pursued them, kicking down doors and chasing people down alleyways, shooting and beating some to death.