Las Vegans help after tragedy with garden, free services
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas landscaper says that one day after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival he was at City Hall with an idea for remembering the 58 people killed in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.
Jay Pleggenkuhle (PLAY-ghen-kool) of Stonerose Landscapes said this week that work started on the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden as soon as he had the city land, approval and a plan drawn on a paper napkin,
Thousands of volunteers chipped in to build the permanent memorial to those who lost their lives on Oct. 1. Over three days, the dirt lot was
Pleggenkule asks: "Who would have thought this was Sin City?"
