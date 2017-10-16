Las Vegans help after tragedy with garden, free services

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas landscaper says that one day after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival he was at City Hall with an idea for remembering the 58 people killed in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Jay Pleggenkuhle (PLAY-ghen-kool) of Stonerose Landscapes said this week that work started on the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden as soon as he had the city land, approval and a plan drawn on a paper napkin,

Thousands of volunteers chipped in to build the permanent memorial to those who lost their lives on Oct. 1. Over three days, the dirt lot was levelled , concrete bricks placed and a heart-shaped garden was filled with flowers. A temporary "Remembrance Wall" was hammered together.