Macedonia's ruling Social Democrats eye local poll sweep
A
A
Share via Email
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Candidates supported by Macedonia's governing left-wing coalition have taken a strong lead in local government elections, according to near-final results reported by the country's electoral authorities.
With 99.4
The poll took place amid bitter rivalry between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's new Social Democrat-led government and the rival conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, which had governed for a decade.
The conservatives previously dominated local government and are challenging the results of Sunday's vote in several racing, citing alleged voting irregularities.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote