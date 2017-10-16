Malaysia rolls out red carpet for Qatar's emir
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia has rolled out the red carpet for Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is on his first trip abroad since a diplomatic crisis erupted in June between his nation and four Arab countries.
Sheikh Tamim, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Sunday, was given a 21-gun salute at a state welcoming ceremony early Monday in Parliament.
Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar on June 5 due to its close ties with Iran and support for extremist groups in the region, charges denied by Doha.
The emir's trip to Malaysia comes eight months after the visit of Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Malaysia, who is close to both countries, has called for the crisis to be resolved amicably.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Algonquin College telling students to be prepared for strike
-
After a lifetime in captivity, the children of Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman begin to heal
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts