Malaysia rolls out red carpet for Qatar's emir

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia has rolled out the red carpet for Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is on his first trip abroad since a diplomatic crisis erupted in June between his nation and four Arab countries.

Sheikh Tamim, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Sunday, was given a 21-gun salute at a state welcoming ceremony early Monday in Parliament.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar on June 5 due to its close ties with Iran and support for extremist groups in the region, charges denied by Doha.