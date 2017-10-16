Man charged with sexually assaulting nursing home resident

COVENTRY, R.I. — Police say a man who lives at a Rhode Island nursing home has been charged with sexually assaulting an 80-year-old female resident.

Seventy-four-year-old Francis Kinsey was arrested Saturday on a first-degree sexual assault charge. Coventry police say an employee reported witnessing him assault the woman.

Police say Kinsey was arrested on a first-degree molestation charge in Charlestown in 2012. The case has not been resolved.