Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street, while several stocks were moving on deal news.

Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday soared 19 per cent in the first few minutes of trading Monday after announcing it had agreed to be taken private.

Department store operator Nordstrom sank 4 per cent after saying it had temporarily suspended its own talks about being taken private.

Aramark, a food and uniform services company, rose 2.2 per cent after announcing two acquisitions.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,557.