Mexico's attorney general resigns a year into job

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Attorney General Raul Cervantes has resigned.

The Attorney General's Office says through its Twitter account that Cervantes has presented his resignation to the Senate.

Cervantes was President Enrique Pena Nieto's third attorney general in five years. He nominated him in October 2016 to replace Arely Gomez.

The Attorney General's Office said in a series of tweets Monday that under Cervantes, the agency has improved its structure and pursued cases against officials who had felt untouchable.