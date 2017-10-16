Minnesota Somalis plan vigil for those impacted by bombing

MINNEAPOLIS — Members of Minnesota's large Somali community are planning a vigil to pray for those impacted by the bombing in their homeland.

More than 300 people died in a truck bombing Saturday in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, and nearly 400 more are injured. Scores of others are missing.

Somalis in Minnesota are shaken by the attack and many have lost relatives. At least one Minnesotan, Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow, died.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is hosting a vigil in the heart of a Minneapolis Somali neighbourhood on Monday evening to pray for the people of Mogadishu and families who lost loved ones.