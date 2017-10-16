More Israeli settlements OK'd in Hebron, says watchdog

JERUSALEM — An Israeli anti-settlement group says dozens of new housing units have been approved in the West Bank city of Hebron for the first time in over a decade.

Hagit Ofran of Peace Now said 31 housing units were approved Monday for the first Israeli construction there since 2002.

About 850 Israelis in the biblical city live in heavily-guarded enclaves surrounded by tens of thousands of Palestinians. Ofran said the new permits raise the settler population there by 20 per cent . She said the move will be appealed.

Hebron has been a flashpoint for Palestinian-Israeli violence.

Palestinians claim the West Bank for part of their future state.